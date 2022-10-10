TickTime Cube Is A Cute Little Count Down Timer Like No Other

Here is a little gadget that is not for everyone, because not everyone needs what it offers. Not everyone multitasks day in, day out, and needs to juggle timing throughout the day and night.

Make a call that can last only minutes. Hit the home or office exercise equipment for a price, allotted time. Make another call in a specified number of minutes from now. And what about meal prep? Easily set this super high tech timer for everything in order. And use the built-in magnet to stick it to the fridge (not stainless steel though). Be creative. Have fun with it and recharge as needed. Choose the color that speaks to you.

TickTime Cube launches on Kickstarter on October 18, 2022. If the demo at the link doesn’t grab you, then you are not their target audience. Sign up at the link on their page for an early bird discount.

**WHAT’S IN THE BOX**

TickTime Cube

USB-C to USB-A charging cable

Documentation/instructions

**THE SETUP**

I must admit that I was a bit flummoxed and intimidated at first. What is this thing? Playing with it and using it for a few weeks, I had my AHA! moment. While the life and lifestyle of this tech reporter and reviewer does not fit their target demo, I like it. A lot.

I charged it up by plugging into one of the many little chargers one tends to accumulate these days.

Powering on with the little dedicated button, and then choosing from silent, vibrate or one of three tone volumes, I did not run it out of power. The loudness and vibration settings for the timer end tone is a good idea, indicative of smart and creative designers.

Then I read and re-read the instructions in the multi-fold pamphlet.

Ready, set, it’s time to . . .

**PUT IT TO THE TEST**

Why use TickTime Cube as a countdown timer instead of a smart watch, mobile phone or plain old kitchen timer, many of which have multiple timers on board? That is the question, isn’t it?

TickTime Cube is certainly cuter and an instant attention getter. I polled some of my Millennial friends and family for their take. Right on target! Those who live with fragmented and activity-packed schedules commented on its cuteness and design, and could see its necessity right away. They loved its ingenuity and cleverness. Everyone had a favorite color, though, as can be seen, mine is basic black.

All but one, the one not so into tech, could see its value in their busy, busy, busy daily lives with hectic schedules, including setting the countdown for a wind down and zoning out period during the workday and at the end of the day.

It is as if the TickTime Cube is a life coach and tutor, almost a spirit guide. It is so easy to set, so easy to manage, one reminder at a time.

I have set it to remind me when to be on the listen for the washer and dryer cycles to finish so I would not have to focus on their ending sounds. And using it during meal prep was easy as could be. This is the application that I liked most.

It required a mindset challenge and change because nothing similar has been part of my life. I can safely say that the same would be true for anyone choosing to adopt what TickTime Cube can offer.

Rolling it over and touching its setting spot, then making fine adjustments has taken some personal adjustments, but I got it and so will you. Watch this different demo. It will make sense, I promise.

How long can it operate on a charge? I charge it every other day when I use it on a daily basis. According to the designers, TickTime Cube can operate for about 20 hours nonstop and up to 180 days of stand-by time.

Pricing? Around $30.

**CONCLUSION**

TickTime Cube countdown timer can be an asset to its target audience.

What do you think?

This cool gadget has won me over. Considering its target demographic and what it can do for any interested party, if you’re salivating over the possibilities, TIckTime Cube should be in your hands sooner than later.

**WARRANTY**

One-year manufacturer’s warranty