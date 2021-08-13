Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 is Desktop Scanner Perfection for Everyone

Celebrating the 20th anniversary, Fujitsu ScanSnap desktop scanners have been a favorite here at Gadget Central since 2005 when their first Mac-compatible ScanSnap was introduced. Model iX1600, the newest, most advanced, versatile and most capable model yet is a standout, and it is at a price that is close to or less than other less capable brands.

Available from Amazon for $400 in white or black or bundled with a one year complimentary subscription to Adobe Acrobat Pro DC for about $430, seeing is believing. Please watch this short YouTube video before going further and be amazed.

How about that sharp 4.3” color screen! Unlike some others, this intuitive touch screen is easy to use and responds as would be expected. The sensors beneath the screen that respond to touch will not misinterpret your intentions. Spacing and proportions are spot on. It’s a little thing, but another indication of the care with which Fujitsu designs their products with the customer in mind.

What is included with the basic ScanSnap iX1600 is either at additional cost or not available from other desktop scanner makers. The tight integration of features and the software that is included with ScanSnap iX1600 is another clear differentiator. This integration is what assures the usually perfectly accurate and successful scan results from automatic document detection seen in the linked YouTube video above.

As easy as it is to use with its powerful performance, it is advised to take the time to watch tutorials, practice and take the time to set it up for scanning with all the devices that will access the scanner, from phones, iPads and computers as well as directly from the touch screen. If sharing the iX1600 with others at home or in a small office, each user can have a profile different from other users.

Image quality ranges:

Automatic Everything setting Scanning resolution options Mode options determine ease of conversion to PDF

Choices, choices, choices for ultimate flexibility.

Its 6,000 sheet daily duty cycle specification means it can handle more than will be thrown its way day after day for many, many years to come.

If the scanner detects dust that would decrease scan quality, perhaps a little schmutz on the output, expect a warning that cleaning is needed. A gentle wipe with a lint-free cloth is all that should be required, with maybe the addition of a cotton swab. Do not use compressed air as this could force dust into places it ought not be. Do not use alcohol on the rollers, either, as it can deteriorate the rubber.

The ADF can hold up to 50 pages, fewer with the removable Receipt Guide in place. At a scan rate of about 40 pages per minute, you won’t have to wait to get through a substantial stack.

**WHAT’S IN THE BOX**

Fujitsu iX1600 (Black)

Power supply

Proprietary USB cable for initial setup and for permanent hard wiring to one computer. (See photo)

Removable receipt guide for scanning a large number of receipts (See photo)

Documentation

**THE SETUP**

Following the one page, “Setting up your ScanSnap” guide, the proprietary USB cable is connected to a computer. This cable’s end that connects to the ScanSnap is not standard, as shown in the photo. Once set up, and if the user does not want or need the hardwired connection, remove the cable, close the cute little door on the rear of the scanner and save that cable for future use.

With the unique cable connected to the computer, I opened the scanner, waking it up. Then I followed the prompts on my computer screen which included downloading the latest ScanSnap and ScanSnap Home software through the listed URL. Downloads complete and installed, I connected the iX1600 through Wi-Fi to computers and mobile phones. This scanner is capable of connecting to an available 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi band for speedier responses.

Not only does the Fujitsu scanner software get installed for Mac or Windows, but there is companion software to download and install. Macs and Windows PCs get a link and serial number for Kofax Power PDF Standard enabling scans to be saved as PDFs. Both platforms get ABBYY FineReader for ScanSnap, software that employs OCR (Optical Character Recognition) that extracts and converts what we see as words, punctuation and symbols into words, punctuation and symbols that can be sent to Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint as well as searchable PDF (if those Microsoft apps are installed on the host computer).

The scanner is now ready to use. I set a few papers in the ADF feeder, touched “Scan” on the screen and the fun began. Watch the first scan below.

Scan quality is adjusted through the app’s Compression setting, from 1 (Lowest) to 5 (Highest). Higher increases file size. The default setting is 3 (Normal).

SO many other settings options are available, offering complete customization. The “?” symbols seen throughout the above screenshots are also a sampling of the innumerable places that help is available to assure success. Tech support, should it be needed, is second to none, and is available M-F 5 AM to 5 PM Pacific Time.

**PUT TO THE TEST**

Initial scans included grocery receipts, business cards, driver’s license and medical ID card, bills, photos, instruction sheets, recipes cut from magazines and medical-related docs. With its complete, automatic “everything” scanning capabilities, just load the docs and let ScanSnap accurately figure out the type and what to do with it and whether the object is in color or black & white.

The software recognizes and populates name, address, phone and other fields on business cards.

I set up my scanned receipts and documents according to type, as I wish I could do as easily in an actual file cabinet – food, deductible expenses including medical, clothing, household upkeep and maintenance, utilities, loans, banks and credit cards, etc. At the end of the year, it is that much easier when tax time it comes. When I need look up something, keyword search in those searchable PDFs is easy. Thanks, ScanSnap! Again, all the software needed to get the job done is included.

Photos deserve special attention and special mention here. While this is NOT a dedicated photo scanner, it does a fine job. Fujitsu makes available optional carrier sheets that are useful when scanning keepsake and delicate photos as well as delicate documents. Placed inside the carrier, the scanner rollers have no impact on the contents and the scans come through with expected perfection. Purchase a five-pack from Amazon. I’ve used mine for many years without noticeable wear and tear.

Using the new ScanSnap iX1600 is a pleasure as compared with compromises experienced when using some other scanners. Aaaaaahhhhh. No missteps, no complaints. There is not one item on a wish list for improvement or change.

**MAINTENANCE**

Very little is required. There are “consumables” that most users will never have to replace. I cannot imagine how many years it would take the average user to scan 200,000 documents, the recommended life cycle of certain user-replaceable parts (Roller Set). Even though the spec is for 200,000 sheets OR one year, I have only once replaced rollers on previous ScanSnap scanners. This was not because of any symptom suggesting the need, but because I wanted to see if there was any difference. There was none. ! I have not had to replace similar parts on printers either.

**CONCLUSION**

Simply the best, Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 for Windows and MacOS will be a hit in homes or small offices. Of this I have no doubt. Users dedicated to decluttering by scanning instead of saving paper will immediately appreciate this essential piece of equipment. They will rely on their iX1600 and its presence will just become part of the equipment landscape that should continue to operate flawlessly into the future. Treat it well and lovingly. It’s going to be around and working properly for a very long time. With its heritage for excellence and longevity, it’s a bargain. All things considered, why not get the best?

**WARRANTY**

Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600 comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty.