Car Mats and More Done Right by GG Bailey

I have been a GG Bailey customer and recommended their products since 1996.

I remember it was for a 4-door 1989 Acura Legend LS. I was gifted a set of monogrammed mats for the front and rear floors and a monogrammed trunk mat. They looked great and made me feel special. Read about the company.

They continued to look perfect right up until when the Acura was sold and went to its new home in 2011.

I bought another set of custom fit mats for the 2003 Honda Accord that I drive to this day. The foam backing has disintegrated, but the mats still protect the flooring underneath and look great. I never tire of the compliments.

Taking nothing from the popular WeatherTech products, GG Bailey mats have an elegance about them.

Product offerings have expanded to new materials, designs and patterns. There are now mats for the home and for pets.

Why am I mentioning this now? Because it’s a good time to do so. GG Bailey mats are a good way to say, “I love you” or to pamper oneself. I like that they are so durable and stylish.

Check them out and let me know what you think.