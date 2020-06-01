Work and School From Home With Tech Refresh by Kensington – Pro Fit® Ergo Wireless Keyboard

June 1, 2020 – Whether yours is a laptop or desktop computer, a change, perhaps an upgrade to an ergonomic full-size keyboard can be a huge improvement in both comfort and productivity.

Enter Kensington with their line of PC/Mac-compatible wired and wireless keyboards. I’ve got enough wires, so I went wireless with this complement to the cordless trackpad I wrote about recently. Note that each device has its own 2.4 GHz RF dongle, whereas others, such as from Logitech, come with a single unified RF dongle that connects to keyboard and mouse/trackball. Also of note, this keyboard is capable of either switchable Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz connectivity, meaning that if using Bluetooth, the dongle is not needed, which would save a USB port.

There may be a delayed response with one connectivity method versus the other, so users can try both and decide. In my case, they seem similar. I am still not certain which connectivity I prefer, but it is always good to have choices, isn’t it?

Kensington also offers a matched set with wireless keyboard and wireless mouse here, though my preference, my advice is for a trackball, not a mouse.

Much to like

Start with the ergonomics of the split keyboard design. On the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless keyboard, my hands feel good. It feels natural holding hands in the default resting position with a slightly inward fingertip rotation. Look at your hands as they rest on your current keyboard. Doesn’t it feel unnatural to pivot your wrists and tuck in your elbows even just a little bit so as to aim both hands straight ahead? I thought so.

It takes time to become accustomed to the differences from the old, standard design. The payoff will come in its own time by a diminished feeling of awkwardness. It took about three days for me to become accustomed to this keyboard. Your experience my differ depending upon how much time is spent daily at the keyboard.

The built-in, cushioned wrist rest is a plus as are the flip-down feet that put an ergo-inspired reverse tilt on the keyboard.

The keys are whisper quiet.

Though I will not deliberately test this capability, it is said to be spill resistant for easy clean up.

Compatible with both Windows and MacOS, this keyboard and all others claiming to be OS-agnostic can be a bit disconcerting to Mac users not experienced using keyboards that have Windows-only keys and symbols. I mention this because there is no “CMD” key. That is the Windows key here. And the Function keys? They also lack the Mac labels for Launchpad, Mission Control, screen bright and dim, and more. On the other hand, it is not difficult to bear in mind these differences, learn the workarounds and move on. There are a few Mac-specific keyboards, mostly for gamers.

Hunkered down here at Gadget Central, I enjoy my Kensington home office upgrade. Get yours from Amazon for about $50.